MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Company that operates Just for Laughs owes nearly $22.5 million: court documents

    Share

    Court documents show the company that runs the Just for Laughs comedy festival owes nearly $22.5 million to creditors.

    Groupe Juste pour rire Inc. announced Tuesday that it was seeking creditor protection and cancelling this year's festival in Montreal, and said Wednesday that the Toronto event would be getting the axe too -- at least temporarily.

    The papers filed in Quebec's Superior Court show Juste pour rire owes $16.6 million to the National Bank of Canada.

    It also owes nearly $2 million to the Business Development Bank of Canada and more than $2.5 million to the Societe de developpement des entreprises culturelles, a Quebec government agency.

    A spokesman for the company declined to comment on the financial situation.

    Juste pour rire announced Tuesday that it had laid off 75 employees -- roughly 70 per cent of its workforce -- as it looks to restructure.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 7, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News