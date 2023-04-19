Committee recommends Quebec politicians get $30K pay bump

A committee is recommending that the salaries of elected officials in Quebec be increased by $30,000 annually.

If the recommendation is implemented, the annual salary for MNAs would rise from $101,561 to $131,766.

Ministers' salaries would increase from $177,732 to $230,591.

Premier François Legault would earn $270,120. His salary is currently $208,200.

The Bureau of the National Assembly (BAN) voted last February to create a committee that studied the remuneration of elected officials.

The committee was composed of former Liberal minister Lise Thériault, former PQ MNA Martin Ouellet, and human resources specialist Jérôme Côté.

The report states that MNAs spend an average of 63 hours per week at work and 10 hours per week on business travel.

It also says that good working conditions encourage more people to get involved in politics.