

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public's help to solve a cold case.

In December 2008, while investigating a fire in Rosemont, police found the body of 26-year-old woman Catherine Daviau inside.

The fire had broken out in Daviau’s home in a triplex on 5th Ave. near Masson St.

Her body showed signs of violence and that she was sexually assaulted.

They suspect the killer tried to hide the murder by lighting the apartment on fire.

Police now believe whoever committed the crime knew Daviau and let them into the apartment because there were no signs of forced entry.

The attack occurred shortly after she would have gotten home from work.

Police say they found some DNA at the scene, but were unable to match it with anyone in their DNA bank.

Ten years later, investigators continue to work on the case, hoping to give the woman’s family some closure and put her killer behind bars.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133. All calls are anonymous and confidential.