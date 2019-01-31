

CTV Montreal





A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for anyone who can help solve a cold case about a missing woman.

Melina Martin was 13 when she disappeared on Jan. 25, 2005 in Farnham, in the Monteregie region. She was last seen that afternoon at an outdoor party in Roch-Bourbonnais Park.

Her mother was set to pick her up from the party around dinner time, but Melina was never seen or heard from again.

At the time, Melina was 5’4” and 115 lbs., with red hair and blond highlights. She has blue/green eyes, and has many piercings in her ears, one below her bottom lip and one on her belly button.

She would be 27 years old today.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-659-4264. The information could lead to a reward.

