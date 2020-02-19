MONTREAL -- Canadian National (CN) Railway is investigating after one of its trains derailed near Sainte-Marie-Salomé, a municipality in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

It happened at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on the tracks that run near Évangéline Road and Montcalm Road.

"Two cars derailed and there’s no danger for the public, no injuries, no fire and no dangerous goods are involved," said Olivier Quenneville, CN senior manager of public affairs.

A source tells CTV News they believe someone purposely set something on the tracks in order to derail the train. However, CN did not confirm whether or not there was any truth to this claim.

"The incident is still under investigation and we will not comment further," Quenneville stated.

CN says there is a team on the ground to determine the circumstances leading up to the derailment.