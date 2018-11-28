

The Canadian Press





Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former U.S. Senator, Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will appear at the Bell Centre on Wednesday night.

The pair is touring an event billed as a “conversation” that will see them travel to four cities in 2018 and another nine in 2019.

According to the Evenko website, there are still tickets available for less than $100, as well as floor seats valued between $231.75 and just over $440.

The couple will chat on stage and share “inspiring stories and anecdotes that have shaped their historic careers in public service while discussing the issues of the day and the future,” according to promoter Live Nation.

The Clintons have been regulars in Quebec over the past few years. The pair vacationed in the Eastern Townships town of North Hatley in August, 2017, staying at the luxurious Manoir Hovey.

Hillary Clinton appeared at the Palais des Congres in October, 2017 while conducting a book tour for 'What Happened,' her account of the 2016 presidential election and campaign.