MONTREAL -- Upset by the results of a review of a violent arrest in a metro station, dozens of Montrealers gathered on Sunday to protest against police brutality.

Around 80 demonstrators gathered in Jarry Parc as organizers said in a press release they were there to demand "both accountability and justice while denouncing police impunity and racism."

The demonstration was sparked by this week's finding that STM transit officers followed their use-of-force training in the incident, video of which was shared widely on social media. The STM officers were detaining a woman who dodged the metro fare and tried to leave the scene, but the video showed one of the officers apparently punching her in the head.

The STM said the investigation showed the woman had bit the officer hard enough to break the skin but the woman's friends tol CTV News she required hospitalization after the incident.

The STM launched its own investigation into the incident, the preliminary results of which were then audited by lawyer Marco Gaggino.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

- With reporting from CTV Montreal's Angela Mackenzie