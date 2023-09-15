Claude Cormier, renowned Quebec landscape architect, dies at 63
Claude Cormier, Quebec's most renowned landscape architect whose projects have revitalized public spaces across North America, has died.
He was 63.
In Montreal, the award-winning architect was famously known for coating The Village in a beautiful rainbow display created by thousands of coloured balls. He designed the decorative balls — later dubbed 18 Shades of Gay — which were suspended over a 1-kilometre stretch of Ste-Catherine Street. They were meant to be installed for just one summer, but ended up staying there for seven years.
A spokesperson for the architecture firm he founded, CCxA, confirmed in a statement that Cormier died at his home in Montreal on Friday due to complications from Li-Fraumeni syndrome, a rare genetic condition that is associated with a heightened risk of developing several types of cancer.
In Montreal, his work can be seen in the zig-zag paths that cross through Place d'Youville in Old Montreal, Clock Tower Beach with its signature blue umbrellas on the city's waterfront, the 52 pink concrete trees that make up the Lipstick Forest, and the sliced-in-half water fountain that he designed in the rejuvenated Dorchester Square.
18 Shades of Gay, designed by Claude Cormier, adorns Ste-Catherine Street in Montreal. (Source: Jean-Michael Seminaro)
Dorchester Square in Montreal. (Source: JF Savaria)
"Cormier’s joyful and subversive designs blended conceptual clarity with a studied instinct for making enduring places. His ability to design public spaces with broad public appeal stemmed from multiple qualities: audacity, sincerity, discipline, leadership, business acumen, a talent for creative problem solving, and an ability to bring light and laughter to everyone — and every situation — he encountered," reads an obituary published Friday.
Clocktower Beach in Montreal. (Source: CCxA)
Lipstick Forest in Montreal. (Source: Jean-Francois Vezina)
Cormier, who studied history and theory of design at Harvard University, also was the brainchild of projects in Toronto, such as Sugar Beach and the city's Berczy Park — a project he faced criticism from bureaucrats for by incorporating life-sized bronze dog statues into the space.
Berczy Park in Toronto. (Source: Industryous Photography)
He has also been described as an "ambassador for queer issues" through his work.
"Whether conveyed through the pink columns of Lipstick Forest (2002), Sugar Beach’s signature pink umbrellas near the base of Toronto’s Gay Village, or the rainbow balls of Cormier’s brilliant Pink Balls (2011-2016) and 18 Shades of Gay (2017-2019) installations that hung over Montreal's Sainte-Catherine Street East every summer for nearly a decade, the expression of queer joy was an important dimension of Cormier’s design identity," the obituary reads.
Sugar Beach in Toronto. (Source: Nicola Betts)
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said his death was "an immense loss," describing Cormier as "a visionary, a builder and a great Montrealer."
"His influence on the city's icons and public squares can be counted by the dozens: the Oval, Village Boules, Dorchester Square, Horloge Beach and more. His architectural work is a legacy that will live on in our memories forever," she wrote in a social media post on Friday.
"My sympathies to his family, loved ones and all those who mourn him today. Thank you for everything, Claude, and may you rest in peace."
Cormier grew up on a family farm run by his father, Laurent, in Princeville, Que., a town about 180 kilometres northeast of Montreal. His mother, Solange, was a teacher. In 2009, he received the Ordre National du Québec and has received more than 100 awards during his career as a landscape architect.
His last major projects were in the cities he loved most — Montreal and Toronto. The Ring, a massive, 30-metre-diameter steel loop, was inaugurated last year in Montreal's Place Ville Marie. Earlier this year, he unveiled a heart-shaped pond in Love Park in Toronto's downtown waterfront.
CANCER AFFLICTED HIS FAMILY
Cancer had struck the Cormier family particularly hard. The disease has taken the life of his sister at 53 in 2009, his father in 1976, and the lives of several aunts and uncles on his father's side.
About four years ago, Cormier was diagnosed with lung cancer, kidney cancer, as well as a rare form of lymphoma, according to his obituary.
The triple diagnosis led him to probe possible genetic origins of the rare condition he had. He later learned that several relatives on his father's side had been afflicted by Li-Fraumeni Syndrome.
Cormier is survived by his mother, sister, brother, nieces and nephew and several colleagues at CCxA.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada extends hurricane watch to Halifax as 'very large' Lee approaches
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.
Ng postpones 'Team Canada' trade mission to India amid strained relations
Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that federal Trade Minister Mary Ng had spent the past four months promoting as key to the Indo-Pacific strategy.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
Canada sanctions more Iran officials to mark one year since Mahsa Amini's death
Canada is sanctioning more Iranian officials to mark the anniversary of a young woman's death that sparked global protests one year ago.
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises other applications
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has working with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
Diana, Princess of Wales' 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
Toronto
-
Toronto poised to pilot parking machine removal as more users turn to app
The City of Toronto is reviewing whether it is worth keeping its 2,700 on-street parking metres as drivers increasingly turn to the mobile app to process their payments.
-
'People just feel squeezed': Toronto councillor says building more dog parks could help reduce off-leash incidents
As Toronto sees an uptick in off-leash dog incidents, a Toronto councillor says the problem could be mitigated if the city adopts a strategy to create more dog parks.
-
Family loses $7K Europe trip due to passport issues
A Canadian family was 'devastated' to miss a trip to Europe and lose more than $7,000 last month because of a passport problem.
Atlantic
-
Warnings expand as Hurricane Lee brings widespread impacts to the Maritimes this weekend
There has been a slight movement east of the forecast track, and a slight increase in speed towards the north, for Hurricane Lee on Friday.
-
Lee: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring heavy wind and rain to much of the Maritimes, with southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia seeing the bulk of the impact. Here is a list of cancellations and closures in the region due to the hurricane.
-
Cape Breton middle school student speaks out after violent attack caught on camera
A Cape Breton middle school student is speaking out after a violent incident outside her school that was caught on camera.
London
-
Warning: Graphic. 'I admit it was terrorism': Driver confesses to London police in moments after truck attack
The jury in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, watched his video-taped police statement Friday.
-
'I couldn’t believe all the zeroes I was seeing': London, Ont. woman wins $1-million
A London woman has big plans for her and her family's future after winning a Lotto Max prize worth $1-million last month.
-
Increasing ER closures worry Grey-Bruce residents
Summer vacations are all but over, but the hospital emergency room closures in Grey and Bruce County are on the rise.
Northern Ontario
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
-
Arbitrator dismisses grievance from North Bay workers' union on COVID -19 policy
While COVID-19 pandemic is no longer considered a public health emergency, fallout from workplace vaccination policies continues through the court process, with a recent ruling involving a northeastern Ontario city.
-
Parry Sound police arrest Toronto suspects after gunshots fired on open water
West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people after police received reports of several gunshots being fired over the waters of Georgian Bay on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
-
Man missing since late August may have been victim of foul play: police
Calgary police say a man who vanished late last month may have been the victim of foul play.
-
University of Calgary student confirmed to be victim of fatal crash
The University of Calgary confirms a pedestrian who lost her life after being hit by a hatchback near the campus on Thursday was a student at the facility.
Kitchener
-
UW stabbing suspect makes brief appearance at Kitchener courthouse
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo made a brief appearance at the Kitchener courthouse Friday morning.
-
Crash near Laurier closes Waterloo intersection
Waterloo regional police say delays can be expected in Waterloo following a collision.
-
Ministry of Labour investigating fatal workplace incident in Perth County
A 53-year-old has died following a workplace incident in Perth County.
Vancouver
-
Accused in Chinatown stabbing makes court appearance Friday
The man accused in the triple-stabbing at a Chinatown festival over the weekend made a court appearance Friday morning in Vancouver.
-
Man who allegedly fired gun out window of ride-share vehicle in Richmond arrested, RCMP say
Mounties in Richmond say they have arrested a man suspected of firing a gun out the window of a ride-share vehicle in the city earlier this summer.
-
Woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle at a crosswalk in Vancouver
Vancouver police are asking the public for help as they investigate a serious collision that has left a woman hospitalized for more than a week.
Edmonton
-
Man on drugs stabs senior 'without provocation' near Whyte Avenue: EPS
One person has been charged after a senior was stabbed near Whyte Avenue last weekend.
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
-
These celebrities are at Edmonton Expo this weekend
The Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo is taking place at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend.
Windsor
-
Warning: Graphic. 'I admit it was terrorism': Driver confesses to London police in moments after truck attack
The jury in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, watched his video-taped police statement Friday.
-
'I couldn’t keep track of how many rounds I heard: Windsor police officers testify in murder trial
A Windsor murder trial dating back to a shooting five years ago resumed in Superior Court Friday, with two Windsor police officers taking the stand.
-
Driver sought after two pedestrians struck in hit-and-run crash
Windsor police are asking for help identifying a driver after a hit-and-run collision on the city’s west side.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with possessing child pornography
A 33-year-old Regina man has been charged with possessing child pornography, a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
-
'I was in complete disbelief': Regina man wins over $1M in Vault Breaker jackpot
A Regina man won $1,101,590.82 after winning the jackpot in the Vault Breaker VLT game, making him Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire.
Ottawa
-
'We thought maybe it was an earthquake': Car crashes into a home in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car crashing into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.
-
Two-vehicle crash closes section of Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 174 in the area of Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday.
-
Ottawa man facing charges after plane stolen, crashes at Rockcliffe Airport
A 64-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a privately owned plane stolen at the Rockcliffe Airport crashed and struck two parked planes, according to Ottawa police.
Saskatoon
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
-
Saskatoon man's murder conviction overturned
A man convicted of second-degree murder in Saskatoon has had his conviction overturned by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.
-
Construction on new central Saskatoon library delayed due to costs
Construction on Saskatoon's new downtown library has been delayed after bids for the project came in over its $134 million budget.