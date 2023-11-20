Classes, daycare cancelled across Montreal as public-sector workers strike

Schools across Quebec will shut their doors on Tuesday as thousands of teachers and staff strike.

Two teachers' unions are striking this week: QPAT is set to strike Nov. 21 to 23, while the FAE begins an indefinite strike as of Nov. 23.



School boards and service centres have cancelled numerous classes and daycare services as of Tuesday, regardless of union affiliation, though, leaving parents scrambling to find accommodations.

Quebec's labour minister has approved a mediator to aid in negotiations between the province and public sector workers, which remain inconclusive.

While there was some hope last week that strikes could be avoided, CSQ Union President Eric Gringas says that, at this point, he's looking at avoiding future actions.

"The next three days are going to happen," he confirmed to CTV, referring to the strike.

"But, we hope, for the next weeks, that we won't have to call another strike. We just want to get a deal done as soon as possible," he said.

HOMEWORK UNLIKELY

Many parents say they're unsure what they'll do for childcare throughout the week.

"Even one day off, you can see it at home -- they start to act out," said parent Lisa Sangiuliani. "We are going to do what we can to keep them busy and keep a routine for them. "

Many parents will take off work, others will rely on family members and private tutors.

"Since the strike has been announced, we have had a lot of parents who have asked us to do more tutoring sessions with their kids," said Christine-Amelie Roberge, who runs a tutoring service called La 2E Classe.

Roberge suggests parents use the days off for review -- ensuring their kids are up-to-date on their studies.

New material is unlikely. QPAT, a union representing thousands of teachers in the English system, has told teachers to hold off on homework this week.

"There's no work, so there's no preparation," said QPAT president Steven Le Suer.

That means "no work being sent home for the three days," he said.

HOW IS YOUR SCHOOL AFFECTED?

Parents across Quebec have received letters from their school boards confirming classrooms will be closed this week.

"All schools, centres, administrative offices, and daycare services will be closed," read an advisory from the Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board, which confirmed all meetings, events and school activities will also be cancelled.

Student and daycare services are cancelled at Riverside School Board, which encouraged parents to reach out about parent-teacher meetings scheduled over the coming days. New Frontiers also confirmed daycare and classes are cancelled.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board says "all elementary, secondary, and adult and vocational classes" will be closed over the three-day strike -- mirroring a statement from the EMSB, which also confirmed its services would be paused.

The EMSB also wrote that FACE School will close indefinitely as of Nov. 23, the day the FAE launches its strike.

"Rest assured that we will inform you if there are any changes to the situation," read the letter from the EMSB.

Some French Service Centres employ staff from unions partaking in the three-day strike as well as the FAE indefinite strike.

For example, the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal has cancelled classes for the three-day strike, and says its daycare services are suspended indefinitely starting on Nov. 21.

The Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys has announced it's closing all educational facilities and daycares as of Nov. 21. Similar messages were published by the Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île and the Centre de services scolaire de Laval.

Outside Montreal, service centres affected by the FAE Nov. 23 strike include:

QUEBEC CITY REGION

Centre de services scolaire de la Capitale

Centre de services scolaire des Premières-Seigneuries

MONTEREGIE

Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs

Centre de services scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs

LAURENTIANS

Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles

OUTAOUAIS