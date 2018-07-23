

Plateau residents near a portion of Clark St. near Laurier are feeling the squeeze over a change to the roadways layout they they say has left it too narrow for emergency vehicles.

The road was recently dug up to make way for a bike path, protected by a concrete median, and residents and merchants said they were led to believe there would still be parking on both sides of the street.

However, due to the width of the path and the median, residents say the street is now too narrow to accommodate parking on both sides while also leaving room for traffic. They said they’re especially concerned about emergency vehicles such as ambulances and firetrucks that are wider than average cars.

Resident Dave Jackson said he was told the project would take a month and work has been going on for seven weeks.

“I took a tape measure out myself, I measured 26 feet,” he said. “The firemen were here about a week ago, they put a car on each side and the firetruck couldn’t fit through the center.”

Naomi Charron said the work has affected deliveries in the area and those with limited ability who aren’t able to reach their cars because of the median.

“While the city has acted to increase the accessibility to cyclists, they’ve really forgotten pedestrians, as well as residents,” she said. “The city repeatedly has claimed to have consulted with people and they haven’t consulted with the right people.”

City officials have thus far declined to comment.