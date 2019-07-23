

The Canadian Press





Two religious and civil liberty groups are trying to appeal a judge’s decision to uphold Quebec’s controversial secularism law.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed the application on Monday to appeal Quebec Superior Court Judge Michel Yergeau’s ruling. On Thursday Yergeau ruled that Bill 21, which bans public officials in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols, would not be suspended until a trial judge rules on a wider constitutional challenge to the legislation, a process that could take years.

The two organizations said the judgment contains several important errors.

During a press conference on Tuesday morning the two groups were joined by representatives of B'Nai Brith and the World Sikh Organization, both of which also oppose Bill 21.

NCMC Executive Director Mustafa Farooq said the decision allows a discriminatory law to continue to be in effect, causing real harm to those who wish to work in their chosen professions.

"I think it's becoming clear that more and more folks are starting to realize the real harms Bill 21 poses, the real way it has direct implications on the lives and constituents of Quebec," he said. "It affects more than just the Jewish, Muslim, Sikh or Catholic communities. It affects anyone who cares about citizenship and what it means to belong and what it means to talk about who is included and who isn't."

Yergeau wrote in his ruling that the plaintiffs failed to show the law was causing prejudice that would justify a suspension.

Bill 21 was passed in the National Assembly last month.