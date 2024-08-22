City partially lifts boil-water advisory in Montreal-North

The City of Montreal has partially lifted a boil-water advisory in Montreal-North that was issued two days ago.

The advisory was issued Tuesday due to reduced water pressure "caused by the manipulation of the water pipe system."

The city said Thursday that the advisory is now lifted, except for Avenue Gervais, between Rue de Charleroi and Boulevard industriel."

Water tests showed that the situation is back to normal.

Residents should follow these tips when using their water again:

Turn on cold water taps and let the water run for a few minutes prior to consumption.

The same is necessary with all outdoor taps, hoses and drinking fountains.

Empty, wash and disinfect coffee machines and ice-making machines.

Change the filters if you have a water treatment or filtration system (pitcher, faucet filter or under-sink filter, refrigerator water dispenser, etc.) by following the manufacturer's recommendations.

Hot water tanks do not need to be emptied.

More information is available on the city's website.