MONTREAL -- Montreal plans to do the impossible to revitalize its downtown this summer, but will have to resign itself to the fact that not all office tower workers will be there.

Mayor Valerie Plante, surrounded by leaders of organizations from the economic, tourism and cultural sectors, presented a plan on Thursday to revitalize the downtown area, involving investments of more than $33 million from the Quebec government, the City of Montreal and the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal.

The goal is to make the urban space attractive by opening expanded terraces, making certain roads more pedestrian-friendly, and providing entertainment and shows, at least in the venues that will be able to reopen as of March 26.

Among the initiatives, $3 million is earmarked for festivals and circus arts to support the creation of new formats adapted to the public health situation. Another $3 million is for amenities and animation. Businesses, particularly bars and restaurants, will have access to $4 million to support their reopening and the city is reducing the cost of a patio permit to a nominal $50, while promising flexibility for larger patios.

Free on-street parking on Friday nights and weekends will be extended until Labour Day in the hopes of attracting out-of-towners.

Furthermore, the revitalization of the downtown area is difficult to achieve without the presence of workers who fillthe office towers during the day. Chamber of Commerce President Michel Leblanc admits that the task will be difficult as most employers plan to return to downtown in September, some later on. A plan to secure the buildings, such as elevators and common areas, is being developed with the public health department. This is to address not only the common areas, but the layout of the offices themselves, including work spaces and even outdoor work spaces.

Leblanc said several companies have discovered the limitations of telecommuting, particularly in terms of productivity and integrating new employees. He also believes that there is an opportunity to attract new players, particularly SMEs and emerging companies.

A sum of $2 million has been set aside specifically to support the installation of emerging businesses in the downtown area.

Another $2 million has been set aside for the revitalization of Chinatown. It should be noted that this district has no less than 150 businesses that have suffered greatly from the pandemic.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2021.