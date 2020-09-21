MONTREAL -- As many Montreal businesses struggle to get back on their feet, the city of Montreal is promising $1.4M to help stimulate the local economy, which includes $350,000 from the provincial government.

The stimulus package will be divided between six organizations: The Conseil québécois du commerce de détail (CQCD), Culture Montréal, the Conseil d'économie sociale de l'île de Montréal (CESIM), The Conseil des Industries Bioalimentaires de l'île de Montréal (CIBIM), l’Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) and l’École des entrepreneurs du Québec.

These organizations are being asked to provide services to 450 Montreal small and medium-sized businesses in sectors hit hard by the pandemic, including retail and tourism, and may include help with recruitment, international marketing, and income diversification.

“We are happy to help provide the necessary support that will allow as many Montreal businesses as possible to come out of this extremely difficult period,” said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

According to the city, businesses in Montreal’s downtown core in particular are struggling to get back on their feet, with a more than 90 per cent drop in people heading downtown on a daily basis. The pandemic has all but dried up tourism in the area, and downtown office buildings are currently occupied at just 5-10 per cent, with many companies preferring to have employees work from home.

Montreal businesses interested in receiving help can contact the city’s information line at 514-394-1793 for details on the various programs available.