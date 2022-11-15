City of Montreal hiking parking fines next year

Montreal drivers who aren't vigilant about parking legally will be slapped with even higher fines in 2023 for breaking certain rules.

In January, the cost of parking in an unauthorized spot will increase from $51 to $60.

"The City of Montreal's goal in raising the fine rate is to change the delinquent and problematic behaviour of motorists in order to increase safety for all users," city spokesperson Hugo Bourgoin told CTV News in an email.

Additional amounts will also be charged for:

Double parking a vehicle along the length of an already parked car or blocking traffic ($71, up from $61)

Parking in a zone reserved for people who are disabled ($271, up from $234)

Parking in a no-stopping zone, elsewhere than a reserved lane ($71, up from $61)

Parking in a reserved lane ($271, up from $234)

The city said the higher ticket prices will serve as a deterrent, with Bourgouin adding that fines have not been indexed since 2020.

One significant problem cited as a dangerous example for other motorists and pedestrians is when an illegally parked vehicle creates a visual obstruction at an intersection.

The fine increases are expected to generate additional revenues of approximately $9 million in 2023, the City of Montreal estimated.

Bourgouin said the administration also committed to giving $15 million to the boroughs as part of its security program, Vision Zero.