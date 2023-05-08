City of Montreal denies funds to Caribbean festival and parade

A long-running parade that celebrates Caribbean culture will not be getting support from the City of Montreal this year.

The city will not be giving any funding from a committee overseeing festivals and cultural events to Carifiesta, an annual Caribbean carnival in Montreal first established in 1974.

The parade organizing committee received a letter from the city saying they were not selected to receive around $30,000, which barely covers their costs to put on the parade.

"Given the quality of the applications received, the evaluation committee had to make choices and select projects that most closely align with program objectives. Unfortunately, your project was not selected by the committee," the letter signed by Service de la culture director Kevin Donnelly reads.

The news came as a surprise to the organizing committee that had already begun preparations for the parade and set July 8 for the festival.

"I don't know, I'm just in shock," said CCFA president Everiste Blaize. "I'm surprised, I'm a bit angry, I'm disappointed, I'm upset, and I don't really have answers because the letter everyone is angry about is what I received."

The $30,000 from the city typically covers a variety of costs, including hiring their own security and paying for street signs that tell people not to park.

The city's letter concludes by saying that the decision "does not constitute a negative judgment of your organization."