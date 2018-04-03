

The Canadian Press





Longtime city councillor Marvin Rotrand is again calling on the Montreal police force to allow its officers to wear turbans and hijabs.

Rotrand tried in 2016 to get the police service to allow the wearing of religious symbols but says its response at the time was that it didn't have a policy.

He says any candidate with all the qualifications to become an officer should be hired.

Rotrand points out that federal defence minister Harjit Sajjan served as a police officer in Vancouver and wore a turban.

But he says Sajjan's application would not have been processed in Montreal.

Rotrand recently sent a letter to Nathalie Goulet, who's responsible for public security in Montreal, asking that turbans and hijabs become part of the police dress code.