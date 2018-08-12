

The City of Montreal and the family of late piano teacher Daisy Peterson-Sweeney are still at odds over how to honour her legacy.

She taught the likes of her brother Oscar Peterson and friend Oliver Jones, among thousands of others.

On Sunday, while friends and supporters of Peterson-Sweeney gathered at Union United church to mark the one-year anniversary of her passing, a spokesperson for the city confirmed that a namesake park was no longer an option.

Service at Union United Church in Montreal’s Little Burgundy pays tribute to Daisy Peterson-Sweeney one year after her death; family says Guy-Paxton Park will not be named in her honour @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/gyj1KaUuwt — Max Harrold (@MHarroldCTV) August 12, 2018

According to Youssef Amane, "discussions are being had," between parties about how to proceed - and there's still hope that a solution can be found to please everyone.

"Discussions were really positive and constructive on Friday, so we're confident we'll find a way to honour the legacy of Mrs. Peterson-Sweeney," Amane said in a written statement.

After an initial promise made by former Mayor Denis Coderre - to name a street after Peterson-Sweeney - fell through, there was a second proposal made: to rename a tiny park at the corner of Guy and Paxton Sts. in the Ville Marie Borough.

Celine Peterson, Peterson Sweeney's niece was quick to voice her disapproval of that proposal, saying at the time that Guy-Paxton Park "looks like a dog run."

