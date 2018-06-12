

CTV Montreal





Six weeks after conducting a comprehensive survey of the homeless population, the city of Montreal is investing $1.7 million to help people living on the streets.

The funds will be distributed to over 40 organizations targeting specific demographics, like women.

As part of Mayor Valerie Plante’s multi-year plan, $660,000 will go to 11 community groups in the city’s boroughs.

$117,000 will be allocated to Montreal’s indigenous homeless population, while $90,000 will go towards helping the homeless who live outside the downtown core.

There is also money set aside for more specific needs, including $20,000 for homeless people fighting legal battles in the court systems.

Tuesday’s announcement brings the city’s total annual budget for fighting homelessness to roughly $2.8 million.

"We work with our partners on the provincial on the federal level as well in the health sector and we want to take this opportunity to thank our partners," said Rosannie Filato, a member of the city's executive committee.

"This is year one it's important to say it."

On Wednesday, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos will unveil new plans from the Liberal government to reduce homelessness across the country.