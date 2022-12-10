Cities essential part of COP15 plans to conserve nature, mayors say

Mayors at an international conference on preserving biodiversity say cities must be part of the solution to stopping the erosion of natural ecosystems.

Leaders from 14 cities around the world, including Montreal, are calling for national governments and the private sector to help increase spaces for nature in urban areas.

Their calls come the day before the COP15 conference focusses on cities and their role in conserving nature.

Jaime Pumarejo of Barranquila, Colombia points out the world's people will increasingly be living in cities.

He adds that the impacts of climate change are taking a greater toll in urban areas than ever before.

Marina Garcia of Mexico City's environment department says global solutions to biodiversity loss and climate change must include solutions rooted in cities.

"It will not be possible to work on global solutions if we are not working on local solutions," she said.

The mayors are asking for reforms to financial systems to allow nature conservation to be incorporated in city planning.

They also want more funding from national governments, better disclosure of impacts of development on natural systems and participation of local residents in development decisions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2022.