Cirque du Soleil show cut short after two performers injured in fall

A Cirque du Soleil show in Montreal was cut short Friday night after two performers were injured onstage.

A spokesperson for the circus said the pair were part of a "human cradle act," when performers use their bodies to create structures and launch eachother into the air.

"Two artists who are part of the human cradle act fell on stage," Nicolas Chabot confirmed in an email to CTV News.

"As a precautionary measure and in accordance with our emergency response protocols, we stopped the rest of the show to allow the emergency intervention team of ECHO to safely bring the artists backstage where they were immediately taken in good care by the tour medical team, and then transported to the hospital for examination."

Urgences-Santé confirmed the performers suffered minor injuries. They were released from hospital after a few hours.

The incident occurred at one of Cirque du Soleil's last-ever ECHO shows, which runs in Montreal's Old Port between April 20 and Aug. 20.

Chabot said last night's audience members who purchased tickets through Cirque du Soleil directly will be automatically credited. Those who bought tickets through a third party are asked to contact "their original point of purchase."