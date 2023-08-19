Cirque du Soleil show cut short after two performers injured in fall

Performer's in the Cirque du Soleil ECHO show conduct the 'human cradle' act. (Cirque du Soleil) Performer's in the Cirque du Soleil ECHO show conduct the 'human cradle' act. (Cirque du Soleil)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon