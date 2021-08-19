MONTREAL -- Cirque du Soleil is financially strong enough to restart its activities, assures president and CEO Daniel Lamarre. He says the "strong excitement" surrounding the circus' first few shows, which returned to the stage in Vegas, is increasing its financial margin.

When the group of creditors led by Catalyst Capital Group injected $375 million into the company last November, Cirque had the means to finance its operations without any revenue for "probably" three years, says Lamarre.

"Revenue has already started to come in in a big way with the relaunch of our shows," the executive said in an interview with The Canadian Press, hours before the Michael Jackson ONE show resumed in Las Vegas on Thursday.

"For all intents and purposes, we have enough capital to sustain us for many years."