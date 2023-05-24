Cirque du Soleil and Gamefan to launch online experience on Roblox

Cirque de Soleil Entertainment Group is joining forces with metaverse game developer Gamefam to create an online gaming experience on Roblox.

The company says in Cirque du Soleil Tycoon, held on the online game platform, users can build their own Cirque de Soleil universe.

It says users can create their own Cirque du Soleil performance complete with performers and crowds, in an experience inspired by its new touring show, "ECHO."

Cirque du Soleil says this supports the company's newly defined mission to diversify its offerings beyond live shows.

The company says it hopes to tap into some of the more than 66 million daily active Roblox users and attract a new fan base.

Cirque du Soleil Tycoon will be available for free in summer 2023.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2023.