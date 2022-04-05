CHSLD Herron: Blais and McCann should ‘pack boxes’ for contradictory statements, opposition says

Two CAQ ministers should own up to their contradictory statements, say Liberal leader Dominique Anglade and Parti Quebecois (PQ) MNA Pascal Berube.

The pair were reacting to reports from Radio-Canada indicating Marguerite Blais and Danielle McCann knew as early as March 30, 2020 that there was almost no staff to care for the 154 residents of the Herron long-term care facility (CHSLD) in Dorval, Que.

In the official version of events, Blais, the minister responsible for seniors, and McCann, the former health minister, got word of the Herron disaster by reading The Montreal Gazette on April 10, 2020.

During her testimony before the coroner on Jan. 14, Blais said, "we learned about it mostly from the newspaper article. We didn't know the extent of the situation."

On Tuesday, the two ministers were accused of lying to the National Assembly and to coroner Gehane Kamel, who is investigating deaths in CHSLDs that occurred during the first wave of the pandemic.

"It is unlikely that Premier François Legault was not immediately informed of the situation at the CHSLD Herron," said Anglade.

“I, as minister, called my premier for much less than that on a weeknight, for much less than that."

On March 29, 2020, Assistant Deputy Minister for Seniors Natalie Rosebush sent an email to Blais' chief of staff, with the headline "URGENT: CHSLD Herron West Montreal situation."

She informed her of a "very problematic" situation at the CHSLD Herron, where there was "almost no staff to take care of the 154 residents.”

Blais' chief of staff forwarded the email to her four hours later. McCann obtained a "status report" the next morning.

The government "sat on this information" for 10 days, Berube said Tuesday, before adding, "I don't know if anyone is packing boxes today, but I'm inviting people to think about it."

"Look, this is serious," he continued. “Two ministers were aware of what was happening in Herron ten days before. Imagine the impact if we had acted quickly on what happened in Herron."

For his part, the parliamentary leader of Quebec Solidaire (QS), Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, invited Blais to do an "examination of conscience."

"It's been years since she's been in Quebec politics and she repeats on every platform that she wants to defend seniors. Well, how did she learn what was happening at the CHSLD Herron and then she did nothing?"

The office of Marguerite Blais told reporters Tuesday that the minister had felt rather reassured by reading Rosebush’s email sent March 29.

Rosebush had written that "the CIUSSS will take charge of the CHSLD to provide services, the time to bring the situation back and train the staff."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 5, 2022.