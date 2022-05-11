Children hospitalized near Montreal after eating cannabis candy found on school bus

A Montreal-area mother is warning other parents to talk to their kids after her daughter and two other elementary school students were hospitalized after consuming cannabis candy they found on the floor of their school bus this week.

The three young students, reportedly aged six and seven, go to Franklin Hill Elementary School in the off-island suburb of Repentigny.

"It's very scary what I went through. It was awful to see her like that," said Alexa Pando, whose daughter, Zarah, ate the candy.

In an interview with CTV News, she urged other parents to have a talk with their children to tell them to not eat any strange products given by others.

"Just talk to them," she pleaded.

"Yesterday, on one of our after-school bus rides, three students consumed candy containing cannabis and, as a result, had to be hospitalized," the schoool's principal, Peter Papadeas, wrote in a letter to parents on Tuesday, which the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board provided.

"Students found this candy lying on the floor of the school bus and consumed it. Parents of the students on the bus were immediately contacted after we were notified of the situation."

He didn't give an update on the children's condition, but Le Journal spoke to parents who reported they had recovered and were back home.

The school and school board are working with local police to investigate the situation, Papadeas wrote.

"At this time, we do not know how the candy got on the bus," he said, noting that "police confirmed this was an isolated incident."

Repentigny police said they can't be absolutely sure the drug in the candy was cannabis.

"The police cannot say what substance was in the candy because no analysis of the candy was done," said spokesperson Bruno Marier. "In any case, there are no more candies left to analyze."

However, he confirmed that the emergency doctor who examined the children "assessed that the children's symptoms could be due to some drug consumption via candy."

Marier said it's important for kids to learn never to eat candies or other items without knowing where they're from, and to be taught to give the bag to the school driver in a case like this.

The school board didn't confirm more details about the bus in question, and how many age groups or schools it serves.

The school said it's still taking "precautionary measures" and beginning a series of awareness campaigns to teach students not to pick up or eat anything "that does not belong to them."

That will involve specialized teams speaking to students about the risks of "consuming food from unknown sources," as well as training staff to speak to students about the same issue.

Together with local public health authorities, they will also begin "age-appropriate prevention measures about drugs," Papadeas wrote.

The board and school say they are also putting together tools and online resources to help parents educate their children about drug risks.