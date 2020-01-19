MONTREAL -- A Quebecer is heading to the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs earned a slot in the Feb. 2 title game by defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 on Sunday and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif couldn’t hide his excitement.

“We’ve got an incredible stadium, an incredible community who support us,” he said after the game. “We’re going to the Super Bowl and we’re going to win the title.”

The native of Mont-St-Hilaire isn’t just a ball player – last year he graduated from McGill University Medical School, making him one of the toughest, buffest doctors around. Duvernay-Tardif thanked everyone in Montreal and Canada for supporting him through the highs and lows of his career.

Now he just needs a Super Bowl ring to go along with his diploma.

“It’s an incredible feeling. For six years you wake up every morning and give it all to be the best player possible, the best athlete possible, the best student possible,” he said.