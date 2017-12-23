

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Symphony Orchestra (MSO) announced Saturday that it has received a sexual harassment complaint against former artistic director Charles Dutoit, who has been facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct since last week.

In a press release published in the evening, the MSO says that it has entrusted a "verification process related to sexual harassment within its institution" to an independent third party.

That person will be mandated to establish the relevant facts through, for instance, meetings with the person who made the complaint and with any other who could come forward.

They will also give the necessary support to those who need it and will make recommendations to the Executive Committee for the implementation of measures and mechanisms to prevent sexual misconduct.

The MSO has stated its determination to maintain and improve its unconditional commitment to respect the dignity and fundamental rights of its musicians and employees.

Charles Dutoit was the artistic director of the MSO from 1977 to 2002.

The OSM announcement comes after Charles Dutoit rejected the allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a statement to media on Saturday morning, Dutoit said he was shocked by what he recently heard in the media.

Three opera singers and a musician allege that Charles Dutoit sexually assaulted them from 1985 to 2010.

Mr Dutoit said 'I do not recognize the man or the actions described in the media'.

He added that 'although informal physical contact is common in the arts, serious accusations involving coercion and forced physical contact are in no way grounded'.

The conductor went on to say that he was currently taking legal advice and planning to 'defend himself'.

"I believe that in the current climate, media charges of serious physical assault do not help society address these issues if the allegations are in fact false," he concluded.

Six major symphonic orchestras have announced in recent days that Charles Dutoit was withdrawing from concerts planned in the wake of these allegations.

The Royal Philharmonic in London, the Cleveland Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philadelphia Orchestra have broken their ties with the Maestro.