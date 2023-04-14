CF Montreal turn to trade market ahead of crucial homestand
With CF Montreal off to their worst start ever in Major League Soccer, something needed to change ahead of a three-game homestand beginning Saturday against D.C. United.
Still rebuilding from an off-season that saw it sell or trade several key players, Montreal has lost five games (all on the road) out of six,fallen to last in the Eastern Conference and scored only scoring three goals to start the season.
Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard realized the team needed depth up front, and made a deal to address that on Wednesday. But change isn't cheap.
Renard sent all-star centre-back and Canadian international Kamal Miller as well as $1.3 million in general allocation money to Inter Miami in exchange for promising young midfielder Bryce Duke and winger Ariel Lassiter.
The move is both one for the future and to address the immediate concerns of the club.
"I like Duke, we were in touch with Miami for two or three months, but they rejected our offers. We're going to let him grow but he needs to earn his spot, he won't be an immediate starter because of his transfer value," said Renard on Thursday.
"I know Ari well from when he played in Costa Rica where he scored many goals. He can play on the left or as striker and with the injuries we have, we needed to react."
There is hope within the club that Duke and Lassiter will bring an increased sense of balance to a squad that's had its depth issues exacerbated by injuries in both the midfield and the attack.
With star striker Romell Quioto returning to Honduras to nurse an injury picked up against the New England Revolution last week, the active players in the squad ahead of Saturday's match have collectively scored just one goal.
One of the reasons for a lack of goals stems from the forwards not receiving the ball in dangerous areas. In six games, Montreal (1-5-0) has an expected goals total of just 5.5 -- the worst in MLS.
"There are a number of ways in which they can help the team right away. They have experience in the league and are competitors," said head coach Hernan Losada.
It is unclear, however, whether Duke or Lassiter will see any game time against United after only arriving in Montreal on Thursday, but both trained with the team on Friday afternoon.
The two new arrivals join Montreal at somewhat of a crossroads for the club. After the disastrous start, Montreal finally has some semblance of normalcy with the homestand at Stade Saputo coming up. The team played its only home game so far this season at Olympic Stadium.
United, like Montreal, is another club that has had a difficult start to the season.
After a dramatic come-from-behind win on Opening Day, D.C. (1-4-2) has gone six consecutive games without a win and scored just one goal in their last three.
Both teams will be eyeing the other as an opportunity to gain some confidence, with Montreal looking to assert itself against Losada's former club.
"That's two losses in a row that really weren't fun, and you can feel it in the dressing room that people are hungry to change that," said goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, referencing recent 5-0 and 4-0 defeats to Vancouver and New England.
"It'll do the team good to be back home, you see how important home-field advantage is in this league and (the fans will) help us get a result."
There's a slight boost in morale among the defensive corps due to the return of defenders George Campbell, Robert Thorkelsson and Ousmane Jabang in recent days.
By adding all three central defenders, who have either had limited minutes or not played at all this season, Montreal's defence gains some reinforcements during a particularly congested part of the schedule.
With the departure of Miller, there is also an opening in the team's starting lineup. All of Campbell, Thorkelsson and Jabang as well as the returning Gabriele Corbo will be vying for that spot.
"Players are slowly but surely coming back and that's bringing more competition for places which is good," said Losada. "The competition is going to help everyone play better. We absolutely have to do better."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Multiple Montreal road closures coming for the weekend
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
An average of 48 work days were lost to health-related absences in 2022: Manulife
Employee health is taking an increasing toll on workforce productivity, according to Manulife’s Wellness Report, which calculated an average of 48 days lost per employee in 2022.
Afghan athlete who escaped Taliban chasing Judo dreams in Canada
An Afghan Judo athlete who escaped the Taliban last year shares his story of earning five medals, including two gold, in separate competitions in Canada.
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
Toronto
-
Ontario judge charged with assault, taken off judicial duty
An Ontario judge has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
-
Shirtless skiers hit southern Ontario slopes as heat records smashed
Shirtless skiers sporting only shorts ventured onto southern Ontario ski hills for a final day on the slopes Friday as temperatures soared into unseasonable territory this week.
-
100+ passengers stuck on VIA Rail train near Toronto after breakdown
More than 100 passengers were stuck on railcars in the Greater Toronto Area after mechanical issues brought a VIA Rail train to a halt Friday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Measles case confirmed in Halifax Regional Municipality: N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health and the IWK Health Centre are investigating a confirmed case of measles in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
Victim's family speaks out after manslaughter charge in death of a Casino New Brunswick manager
A manslaughter charge was laid Friday morning at a Moncton, N.B., courthouse in relation to the death of Rodney Frenette, a manager at Casino New Brunswick.
-
Nova Scotia primary care waitlist moves to online dashboard
The Nova Scotia government is releasing more health data to the public and changing how it shares data about how many people need a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
London
-
Second person arrested in Commissioners Road cannabis extraction lab investigation
A previously wanted person by London, Ont. police in connection to their investigation into a cannabis extraction lab has been found.
-
Police believe this car may be related to a homicide investigation
It’s been one year since a Sarnia man was found dead in a parking lot in Enniskillen Township, and police are now looking for two more people they believe to be involved.
-
Ontarians will need to pre-book day trips to 20 more provincial parks
Ontario residents will have to pre-book their day trips at 20 additional provincial parks this summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
-
Sudbury-area senior facing child pornography charges
A 68-year-old Sudbury man is facing charges related to online child sexual abuse material following a raid, police say.
Calgary
-
'Something you'd see in a movie': Calgary residents wake up to find their tires swiped
When Susan Jolliffe's husband woke up Friday to go to work, he had a nasty surprise waiting for him.
-
1 hospital following northeast Calgary stabbing
One man is in hospital after being stabbed in fight outside Sunridge Mall Friday afternoon.
-
Sir Winston Churchill Grade 10 student ranked No. 1 in the world for speech and debate
Erick Yang, a 16-year-old Grade 10 student, competed in the last week of March against 108 students from 16 countries.
Kitchener
-
Ontario judge facing assault charges
Regional Senior Justice Paul Currie has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
-
Three people displaced after Kitchener house fire
Kitchener Fire is investigating a house fire on Cedar Street left that three people displaced.
-
Record-breaking temperatures spur outdoor activities and car repairs
People in southern Ontario have been treated to a taste of summer with unseasonably warm weather this week, leading many within Waterloo region to shed those winter layers to enjoy the sun.
Vancouver
-
Health authority for B.C. First Nations to get $8.2B in federal funding over next decade
The First Nations Health Authority in British Columbia will receive $8.2 billion over the next decade to help 200 Indigenous communities in a federal government renewal of funding.
-
B.C. repeat offender charged for possession of child sexual abuse images, RCMP say
A Kelowna man in his 20s has been charged for the possession of child sexual abuse images, just months after Mounties say he was convicted for the same offence earlier this year.
-
Drivers' union seeks better safety after 'bloody' fight on West Vancouver bus
Bus drivers in West Vancouver say they are the latest to experience violence on the public transit system.
Edmonton
-
Mother charged with second-degree murder in death of baby daughter
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her baby daughter last month.
-
Questions arise over "confusing" messaging by Elections Alberta
A local political scientist is calling recent ads by Elections Alberta "confusing" and said they contain "misinformation" that could keep people away from the polls come voting time.
-
Campuses warned about release of sexual offender last charged in February
A man sent to jail in February for following women on post-secondary campuses while masturbating was recently released, Edmonton police are warning the public.
Windsor
-
Why did the turtle cross the road? It had help from a Chatham-Kent councillor
Chatham-Kent councillor Anthony Ceccacci is picking up where he left off last year, helping turtles cross the road safely.
-
'They can get seriously injured': Boaters warned to steer clear of Gordie Howe Bridge construction
As construction rolls along and the bridge deck starts to creep across the Detroit River, local authorities are issuing a warning to people trying to fish or get a close up look from the water: Don’t.
-
Is the Windsor Salt strike making it harder to find table salt?
It was eight weeks ago Friday that a labour dispute began at Windsor Salt – and it may be impacting those looking to pick up a box of locally-mined table salt.
Regina
-
Complicated evidence delays closing arguments in Chelsea Whitby's second-degree murder trial
Crown prosecutors have called their final witness in Chelsea Whitby’s second-degree murder trial.
-
McLurg School expected to remain closed until April 26
McLurg Elementary School is expected to remain closed until April 26 as repairs continue following a broken water main in early April, according to Regina Public Schools.
-
Sask. ends two-decade agreement to jail immigration detainees
Saskatchewan is ending its agreement to hold immigration detainees for the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).
Ottawa
-
Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
-
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
-
Dangerous operation of vehicle a factor in deaths of Royal Military College cadets in Kingston, Ont.
An investigation into the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. concludes the "dangerous operation of a motor vehicle was a factor" when the vehicle entered the water nearly one year ago.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation sues province over Saskatchewan First Act
Onion Lake Cree Nation is suing the Saskatchewan government over autonomy legislation meant to reassert the province's control over natural resources.
-
Sask. ends two-decade agreement to jail immigration detainees
Saskatchewan is ending its agreement to hold immigration detainees for the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).
-
Saskatoon police say Taser was used after suspect hit officer
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said a conducted energy weapon was used to subdue a 26-year-old man who hit officers during an arrest.