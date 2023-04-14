CF Montreal turn to trade market ahead of crucial homestand

CF Montreal defenders, including Aaron Herrera (22), walk away as New England Revolution players celebrate after Giacomo Vrioni goal in the second half of an MLS soccer match against Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. CF Montreal off to their worst start ever in Major League Soccer, ahead of a three-game homestand, beginning Saturday against D.C. United. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Stockwell CF Montreal defenders, including Aaron Herrera (22), walk away as New England Revolution players celebrate after Giacomo Vrioni goal in the second half of an MLS soccer match against Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. CF Montreal off to their worst start ever in Major League Soccer, ahead of a three-game homestand, beginning Saturday against D.C. United. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Stockwell

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon