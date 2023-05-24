CF Montreal advances to Canadian Championship final with win over Forge FC

Forge FC's Manjrekar James (5), left, and CF Montreal's Chinonso Offor (9) battle for the ball during second half Canadian Championship semifinal soccer action in Montreal on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Allen McInnis Forge FC's Manjrekar James (5), left, and CF Montreal's Chinonso Offor (9) battle for the ball during second half Canadian Championship semifinal soccer action in Montreal on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Allen McInnis

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon