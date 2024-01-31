MONTREAL
Montreal

    • CF Montreal acquires Uruguayan striker Matias Coccaro via permanent transfer

    CF Montreal has acquired Uruguayan striker Matias Coccaro on a permanent transfer from first-division Argentine club CA Huracan Coccaro (right).THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ivan Fernandez CF Montreal has acquired Uruguayan striker Matias Coccaro on a permanent transfer from first-division Argentine club CA Huracan Coccaro (right).THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ivan Fernandez
    Share

    CF Montreal has acquired Uruguayan striker Matias Coccaro on a permanent transfer from first-division Argentine club CA Huracan.

    Montreal signed Coccaro to a three-year contract through the 2026 season, with options for 2027 and 2028, using targeted allocation money.

    The Major League Soccer club announced the transaction Wednesday after rumours of the move circulated for more than a week.

    The 26-year-old Coccaro had 31 goals and seven assists in 131 games for Huracan.

    He joins a young Montreal attacking group of Kwadwo Opoku (22), Sunusi Ibrahim (21), Chinonso Offor (23), Mason Toye (25) and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (21). Former top scorer Romell Quioto joined Iranian side Tractor this off-season after four seasons in Montreal.

    The move comes two days after Montreal added Bulgarian-Canadian midfielder Dominik Yankov from Bulgarian first-division club Ludogoretz Razgrad.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 31, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News