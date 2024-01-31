CF Montreal acquires Uruguayan striker Matias Coccaro via permanent transfer

CF Montreal has acquired Uruguayan striker Matias Coccaro on a permanent transfer from first-division Argentine club CA Huracan.

Montreal signed Coccaro to a three-year contract through the 2026 season, with options for 2027 and 2028, using targeted allocation money.

The Major League Soccer club announced the transaction Wednesday after rumours of the move circulated for more than a week.

The 26-year-old Coccaro had 31 goals and seven assists in 131 games for Huracan.

He joins a young Montreal attacking group of Kwadwo Opoku (22), Sunusi Ibrahim (21), Chinonso Offor (23), Mason Toye (25) and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (21). Former top scorer Romell Quioto joined Iranian side Tractor this off-season after four seasons in Montreal.

The move comes two days after Montreal added Bulgarian-Canadian midfielder Dominik Yankov from Bulgarian first-division club Ludogoretz Razgrad.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 31, 2024.