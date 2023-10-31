Celine Dion surprises fans at Canadiens-Knights game in Las Vegas

Superstar Celine Dion made a rare appearance Monday night to watch the Montreal Canadiens hit the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights.

"A great visit to our game in Vegas yesterday," said Habs vice-president of hockey communications Chantal Machabée, posting a picture of herself with the singer. "Thank you Celine Dion for your generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family."

Dion has been staying out of the public eye after announcing last year that she was diagnosed with Moersch-Woltman Syndrome, or Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological condition that gives people painful muscle spasms.

It's not clear which team Dion was rooting for Monday night -- her native Habs or for Las Vegas, where she currently lives.

The Canadiens lost the game in shootouts 3-2.