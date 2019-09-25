Celine Dion has been forced to postpone her first four shows in Montreal due to a virus.

The singer is dealing with a throat problem.

Her production team made the announcement Wednesday on her Facebook page.

The shows planned in Montreal on Sept. 26, 27 and 30, as well as on Oct. 1, are postponed to Nov. 18, 19, 21 and 22, respectively.

The planned performances at the Bell Centre on Oct. 4 and 5 are still a go for the moment.

"Under strict prescription from her doctor, Celine will have to take a week off to recover fully," said the statement released by Evenko.



"I am terribly sorry to have to postpone four of my shows at the Bell Centre. I cannot wait to see you," Dion wrote on Facebook. "Thank you for your understanding and see you soon in Montreal."

The 'Courage' world tour started last week in Quebec City.



- With a report from La Presse Canadienne