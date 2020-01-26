MONTREAL -- Local celebrities like Georges Laraque laced up their basketball shoes to take on the John Abbot College team in a charity match on Sunday.

Funds raised went to the Sian Bradwell Foundation to support kids with cancer at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Among the stars who shot some hoops were former Montreal Canadien Georges Laraque, Canadian national basketball team member Lizanne Murphy, CJAD 800 host Laurie Betito and members of the Montreal Alouettes.

“This is for the Montreal children and as a former athlete it’s our duty to contribute to society and do as much as we can to raise awareness,” said Laraque.

“This organization gives back to children and children’s needs so that’s close to my heart, being a mom,” added Betito. “I’ve been part of this for at least 12 years, it’s one of my favourite events to be a part of.”