The borough of Cote-des-Neiges-NDG held its annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

Several dignitaries including Mayor Sue Montgomery, MNA Kathleen Weil and MP Marc Garneau were among those present.

Wreaths were laid at the foot of the Vimy Place cenotaph in NDG Park which commemorates the soldiers who fought in World Wars I and II.

“We’re losing a lot of veterans every year, so it’s very important to mark the contributions of Canadians during the first and second World Wars,” said Montgomery. “It’s important to come together and remember them. I think it’s also important to come together and talk about peace in the world today because we’re living in very troubled and difficult times.”