Caught on camera: QS candidate apologizes after video shows her removing PQ flyer from mailbox

A candidate for Québec solidaire (QS) apologized Monday after videos surfaced online showing her removing a rival's flyer from a homeowner's mailbox while campaigning.

The video, taken from the man's surveillance cameras from his home in the Camille-Laurin riding and published on Facebook, shows a volunteer from the Parti Québécois (PQ) dropping off a flyer in his mailbox and then leaving. A subsequent video then appears to show QS candidate Marie-Ève Rancourt showing up to the same mailbox and dropping off a QS flyer before removing the PQ leaflet and walking away.

Rancourt posted an apology to the PQ leader on her social media accounts Monday afternoon, shortly after the videos were published.

"I want to personally apologize to Paul St-Pierre Plamondon for the video that appeared on Facebook. This should never have happened," Rancourt wrote.

"All the candidates have their place in this race and I commit to finishing this electoral sprint in respect and the rules of art."

The man who posted the videos, Guy Misson, told CTV News he was shocked by what he saw on the video.

"I don't really care if it's the CAQ, Quebec solidaire, or anybody … it's the fact that somebody stole something from my mailbox. That's it," Mission said.

He said he believes the QS co-spokesperson, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, should hold his candidate to account for the incident and should ask her to step down from the race to be a member in Quebec's National Assembly.

"If he wants to apply what he preached, he has to ask her to démissioné [quit]. She stole something from somewhere, if he think she's eligible to be somebody at the Assemblée nationale good for him. I don't think it's fair," Mission said.

"There's no way you can stay there with that kind of proof, with that kind of video. If she does that, what's she going to do in a year or two years? It's a question of integrity and honesty, and to me, she doesn't have any integrity and she doesn't have any honesty. She's not working in a depanneur or in a library. She wants to be a candidate at Assemblée nationale. You want to be in the government."

