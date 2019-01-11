

CTV Montreal





Quebec businesswoman, actress, and singer Caroline Neron is laying off staff and closing many of her boutiques.

Neron has filed for bankruptcy protection and is planning to close nine of her 14 jewelry boutiques. That would mean laying off 64 of 152 employees from stores and her Montreal headquarters.

The Caroline Neron company has proposed cancelling commercial leases as it restructures "corporate activities to adapt to the new realities affecting the retail trade sector."

The company says it wants to continue its activities on the internet and develop its distribution network in Canada and internationally.

Neron, president and CEO of the company bearing her name, said that 2018 has been the most difficult year of her life.

The bankruptcy comes as Neron has been appearing on the French-language version of Dragon's Den, a TV show where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to business leaders.

She is also in the process of getting a divorce from husband Real Bouclin, a real estate tycoon.