Carey Price opens up about alcoholism demons, his legacy in The Athletic interview
The Athletic journalist Arpon Basu has watched, dissected and written about Carey Price since the Montreal Canadiens selected the then 18-year-old in 2005.
The sports website on Wednesday named Price the 88th best player of the modern era. Basu's article - NHL99:Carey Price seeks to redefine what it means to win, on and off the ice - is a deep dive into Price the shot-stopper, inspiration, and flawed human grappling with alcoholism and being a parent.
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby and other stars speak about what has made Price arguably the greatest at his position, an opinion backed up by stats.
It's his off-ice character, however, that comes into focus in Basu's article, as the player openly discusses his struggles with alcohol, how he is an inspiration to Indigenous people and his legacy as a player and person.
Basu had no intention of forcing Price into speaking about his battles with alcohol abuse that led the goalie to enter the league's Player Assistance Program before the start of the 2021-22 season and admit himself into a rehab facility.
"I just kind of said, 'Listen, I don't know if this is out of bounds, but if you'd like to talk about what happened last year and going into the program and what led you to that, I think you've already helped a lot of people by admitting that you needed help,'" Basu told CTV News.
Price not only was open to speaking about his journey but detailed his ordeal with specific situations in The Athletic piece, admitting to the pressures of being a number-one NHL goalie and how he used alcohol as a way to relieve his admitted anxiety in social situations.
"I feel socially awkward sometimes, and I feel like I just used (alcohol) as a bit of a crutch," Price told The Athletic. "Lately, I feel like I'm just totally fine with just being myself, not drinking, just being comfortable, just being present."
Price talked about being on "the 18th hole" of his career and not being a happy person or good father in the piece and that alcohol played a big role in that.
"I was drinking a lot. I just got to a point where I was like, I'm not even having fun doing this," he said in the article. "Like, what am I doing? I felt like I was getting to a point in my life where I had to make a decision."
Added to that was the impression he was making on young Indigenous athletes, who he's always wanted to be an example for.
"It shouldn't be surprising," said Basu. "Maybe it is surprising to some people because we put these people on pedestals; they're superstar athletes, they're heroes to so many people, but really, at the end of the day, they're just like you or I or anyone else and have the same anxieties and worries and concerns."
Price said this week that he is not planning to retire and hoping for some reprieve from his ailing knee, but is honest about lacing up again and getting between the pipes for the Habs.
Regardless of if he plays again, Basu feels no. 31 should be in the Bell Centre rafters.
"He did his part, so that should be recognized by the organization," said Basu.
Watch an extended interview with Arpon Basu above.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | October heat could break temperature records in Montreal this week
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP commissioner email shows not 'all available tools' used prior to Emergencies Act being invoked
Documents submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission show RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki did not believe officials had employed "all available tools" to dismantle the anti-mandate protests in Ottawa, prior to the Emergencies Act being invoked.
Hockey Canada will not collect participants' fee for 2022-23 season
Hockey Canada says it will not collect a participant assessment fee for the upcoming season. Several provincial organizations had already withheld those fees from Hockey Canada in the wake of an ongoing scandal that has embroiled the national sports body for months.
BREAKING | Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
As RSV cases rise in Canada, families share what it's like to be infected
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
Parliament Hill language interpreter sent to hospital, union blames lax headset rules
A parliamentary interpreter was sent to the hospital during a Senate committee meeting last Thursday, and a union blames that on a lax approach to wearing headsets during video conferencing.
Service Canada doubled its efforts in summer to reduce passport wait times; did it work?
After many Canadians were frustrated with long passport wait times earlier this year, Service Canada doubled its efforts by hiring more staff to expedite processing times. A CTVNews.ca analysis shows it led to an 87% increase in passports issued in October, compared to May, when the backlog was at its worst.
Ontario announces sweeping housing changes that allow three units on one property
The Ontario government announced sweeping housing changes on Tuesday that will override municipal zoning laws in some situations and allow for the construction of up to three units on each residential lot.
'Sit there and wait': Campbell River filmmaker captures black bear hunting salmon
A filmmaker who was attempting to record salmon spawning on Vancouver Island instead captured incredible video of black bears trying to eat the fish.
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
Ukraine's nuclear energy operator on Tuesday offered what it suggested were clues about what might be behind Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device -- a so-called dirty bomb.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces sweeping housing changes that allow three units on one property
The Ontario government announced sweeping housing changes on Tuesday that will override municipal zoning laws in some situations and allow for the construction of up to three units on each residential lot.
-
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-levelled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
-
'It is exciting': Ausma Malik to become first hijab-wearing Muslim woman to sit on Toronto city council
There will be nine new faces on Toronto’s city council this year, including the first hijab-wearing Muslim councillor elected to office, Ausma Malik.
Atlantic
-
Mountie who recorded Lucki meeting first told investigators tape lost on stolen phone
An affidavit by an RCMP security investigator details how the force obtained recordings of a tense meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the Mounties' investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Audit after N.S. mass shooting reveals flaws in RCMP decommissioning of vehicles
Almost two years after the RCMP imposed a moratorium on the sale of its decommissioned vehicles, the police force has released an internal audit that uncovered a series of shortcomings.
-
A month after Fiona, some in western Newfoundland fear things will never be the same
For Peggy Savery, the hardest part of the day comes as she leaves work in her Newfoundland community of Port aux Basques and drives to the home she's been staying in with her husband and son.
London
-
London, Ont. man arrested for sexually-based offences following joint investigation
A 31-year-old man from London is facing a slew of criminal charges including child pornography, sexual assault and voyeurism following a joint investigation between law enforcement in London and Alberta.
-
'A distraction that we didn’t need': Woodstock, Ont. voters move on without incumbent mayor Trevor Birtch
The City of Woodstock is turning the page on another colourful chapter. Incumbent mayor Trevor Birtch, who is facing criminal charges, took a pummelling in Monday’s municipal election, barely cracking three per cent of the vote.
-
34 years later, still Mayor of Sarnia, Ont.
On the morning after his re-election to his 11th term as Mayor of Sarnia, Ont., Mike Bradley reads over congratulatory emails from those who adore him.
Northern Ontario
-
New mayors usher in new era across northeastern Ontario
The four largest cities in northeastern Ontario have new people at the helm following Monday's municipal election.
-
Hwy. 69 collision ends in fireball, driver charged with impaired
One person has been charged after a fiery crash Tuesday on Highway 69 in Burwash Township near Estaire.
-
Turnover on Timmins council leaves mix of old and new
There will be plenty of new faces when the next term begins on Timmins city council.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arena
Premier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
State of glaciers in the Canadian Rockies is 'dire right now,' expert warns
A Canadian professor is warning many of the iconic glaciers in the Canadian Rockies will be gone in the coming decades.
-
Province to send Alberta delegation to global climate conference, distrusts Ottawa to represent energy sector
The Alberta government is sending a five-member delegation to an upcoming global climate summit in Egypt, after deciding to skip last year's conference.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man arrested after investigation into potential explosive devices
Waterloo regional police say a 38-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection to an explosive device allegedly found in Waterloo.
-
Brantford, Ont. man has a bone to pick with the city after he claims he was forced to remove Halloween décor
A Brantford, Ont. family is ending a decade-long tradition after someone complained to the city about how they were storing their Halloween decorations.
-
New mayor elected in Waterloo, upset in Cambridge: Waterloo region election results
Municipal election results are now in for Waterloo region cities and townships, as well as Guelph, Stratford and Brantford.
Vancouver
-
Firefighters called to 3rd-alarm blaze on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Vancouver firefighters are on scene trying to knock down a blaze that broke out at a building on the Downtown Eastside that was destroyed earlier this year in a suspected arson.
-
Maple Ridge man dies in ATV crash near Princeton
A Maple Ridge man died over the weekend after an ATV crash near Princeton, local Mounties say.
-
'Far beyond a single shooting': Investigators link brothers' homicides to other Lower Mainland incidents
The 2021 homicides of two brothers have been linked to other shootings in the Lower Mainland, investigators announced Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta puts prime slice of downtown Edmonton on the market
Want to own an entire block in Alberta's capital? The province is taking offers. The 1.48 hectare (3.66 acre) site includes an old hospital, power house and a beautiful brick office building, all constructed almost 100 years ago.
-
Edmonton wraps construction season with majority of projects on schedule and budget, but not Valley Line Southeast
Aside from the blemish on construction schedules that is Valley Line Southeast, city administration says it is overall satisfied with how much work was done to either renew or progress Edmonton's infrastructure this season.
-
Canada Soccer comes to terms with Alphonso Davies on name/image rights: source
Finally some tangible progress on the labour front with the Canadian men's soccer team. Canada Soccer has come to terms on an agreement with Alphonso Davies, its marquee man, on name/image likeness rights, according to a source.
Windsor
-
Property manager flags fires, problems plaguing plaza
Fires, break-ins, open drug use and vandalism are just some of the problems a property manager says a nearby homeless encampment are bringing to a commercial plaza in South Windsor.
-
Motorcyclist and passenger suffer life-threatening injuries after crash on Riverside Drive
Windsor police say two people were sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash on Riverside Drive.
-
Pedestrian dies after getting struck by vehicle in Ridgetown
A 66-year-old Morpeth woman has succumbed to her injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Ridgetown.
Regina
-
Power restored to most of the Caronport area after 44-hour outage
Power and other utilities were restored to most of the village of Caronport and its surrounding area following a 44-hour outage.
-
'It gives us more information': Regina police unveil online interactive crime map
The Regina Police Service (RPS) announced Tuesday the launch of a new online interactive map which will highlight areas of the city where certain crimes occur.
-
Political scientist explains motive behind Scott Moe's 'childish' tweet and why we’re seeing more attack ads
A state of permanent campaigning could be the reason behind a controversial tweet from Premier Scott Moe over the weekend, according to a Saskatchewan political scientist.
Ottawa
-
Five challenges facing new Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe
Here are a few things that Ottawa's new mayor will have to tackle when he takes over at city hall.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police inspector worried 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into Jan. 6 attack
An inspector with the Ottawa Police Service says he was worried the 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into a Jan. 6-style attack on Parliament Hill.
-
There was a humidex on this late October day
Environment Canada recorded a humidex of 25 at 4 p.m. in Ottawa on Oct. 25.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police further investigate teen's death that family believes is suspicious
A Saskatoon father says police are taking further action in the investigation of his teen son’s death.
-
Beleaguered Warman clinic reopen after emergency closure
Legends Medical Clinic in Warman reopened to the public today, nearly two weeks after shutting its door to walk-in patients due to a physician shortage and abusive behaviour towards staff and doctors.
-
Moe talks immigration, energy in Saskatoon throne speech preview
Premier Scott Moe gave a sneak peek of what will be coming out of Wednesday’s throne speech on Monday afternoon in Saskatoon.