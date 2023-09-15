Car crashes into apartment building in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, eleven families evacuated

A car crashed into an apartment building in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Dave Toniou/CTV News Montreal) A car crashed into an apartment building in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Dave Toniou/CTV News Montreal)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News