Car crashes into apartment building in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, eleven families evacuated
A 60-year-old woman is in stable condition in hospital after her car crashed into an apartment building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Friday afternoon.
The woman’s car struck and damaged a load-bearing wall of the building around 3:40 p.m. As a result, eleven families were forced out for the weekend.
It happened near the corner of de l’Esplanade Avenue and Sauve Street West.
Now there is concern for the stability of the building.
“We want to make sure everything is safe before we move the car, so we are consulting an engineer, “ Montreal Fire Department Division Chief Robert Rousseau told CTV News.
He said the vehicle was 80 per cent encased into the structure of the building.
The driver suffered only minor head injuries and was conscious when she was taken to a hospital. Firefighters suspect she was suffering from a medical issue.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maritimers race to tie down gear, stock up on food as Hurricane Lee approaches
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.
Canada provides $5M in aid to Libya after thousands killed in floods
The federal government is providing $5 million in humanitarian aid to Libya, where more than 11,000 people have died after two dams collapsed and caused major flooding.
Ng postpones 'Team Canada' trade mission to India amid strained relations
Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that federal Trade Minister Mary Ng had spent the past four months promoting as key to the Indo-Pacific strategy.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
A specialized RCMP team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to a stabbing rampage and hunt for a mass killer in Saskatchewan because it was "in between contracts," internal emails show.
Canada sanctions more Iran officials to mark one year since Mahsa Amini's death
Canada is sanctioning more Iranian officials to mark the anniversary of a young woman's death that sparked global protests one year ago.
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises other applications
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has working with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
Toronto
-
Hamilton cracking down on 'nuisance parties' until Oct. 1
A nuisance party bylaw is now temporarily in effect in the City of Hamilton in an effort to prevent university students from throwing unsanctioned parties, or be at risk of getting hit with a whopping fine.
-
Toronto poised to pilot parking machine removal as more users turn to app
The City of Toronto is reviewing whether it is worth keeping its 2,700 on-street parking meters as drivers increasingly turn to the mobile app to process their payments.
-
Osteopath allegedly sexually assaulted patients during treatments at midtown Toronto centre
An osteopath allegedly sexually assaulted patients while providing treatment at a midtown Toronto centre.
Atlantic
-
Warnings expand as Hurricane Lee brings widespread impacts to the Maritimes this weekend
There has been a slight movement east of the forecast track, and a slight increase in speed towards the north, for Hurricane Lee on Friday.
-
Lee: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring heavy wind and rain to much of the Maritimes, with southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia seeing the bulk of the impact. Here is a list of cancellations and closures in the region due to the hurricane.
-
Cape Breton middle school student speaks out after violent attack caught on camera
A Cape Breton middle school student is speaking out after a violent incident outside her school that was caught on camera.
London
-
Warning: Graphic. 'I admit it was terrorism': Driver confesses to London police in moments after truck attack
The jury in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, watched his video-taped police statement Friday.
-
'I couldn’t believe all the zeroes I was seeing': London, Ont. woman wins $1-million
A London woman has big plans for her and her family's future after winning a Lotto Max prize worth $1-million last month.
-
'Incredible' pop-culture experiences at London Comic Con
London Comic Con hits RBC Place in downtown London, Ont. this weekend, and it promises to be an 'incredible' experience for fans of pop culture.
Northern Ontario
-
Canine parvovirus cases are rising in Timmins, officials warn
The Timmins and District Humane says local cases of canine parvovirus are rising and urges pet owners to watch for symptoms in their dogs, especially if they're not vaccinated.
-
Arbitrator dismisses grievance from North Bay workers' union on COVID -19 policy
While COVID-19 pandemic is no longer considered a public health emergency, fallout from workplace vaccination policies continues through the court process, with a recent ruling involving a northeastern Ontario city.
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Calgary
-
Calgarians voice opinions on city's housing strategy as council eyes zoning rule changes
Dozens of Calgarians gathered at city hall on Friday to voice their opinions on the city's housing strategy, with a recommendation around zoning reform remaining the hot topic.
-
'He started something beautiful': Terry Fox remembered by his uncle ahead of 43rd Annual Terry Fox Run
On Sunday, Sept.17, Canadians across the country will be lacing up their runners for the 43rd Annual Terry Fox Run.
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
Kitchener
-
Jeffrey Sloka continues testifying after more than five weeks on stand
The marathon trial of Jeffrey Sloka continued Friday at the Waterloo Region Courthouse.
-
Knowing the difference between the flu and COVID, test kits still available
As we prepare for cold and flu season, health officials want residents to use caution and take the proper steps if they feel under the weather.
-
Family-friendly event in Guelph aims to bring hope to the streets
Live music, food vendors and actives are on display in Guelph on Friday for the 9th annual Hope in the Streets event.
Vancouver
-
Comedy, culture, car-free: 5 events happening in Vancouver this weekend
Comedy, culture and car-free fun are all on offer in Vancouver this weekend. Here are five events to check out.
-
Alcohol an apparent factor after pedestrian killed by BMW in Langley: RCMP
Mounties believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Langley Thursday evening.
-
Suspect arrested after 3 people allegedly assaulted in Vancouver
Police are recommending charges against a suspect who allegedly attacked multiple people in Vancouver's Fairview and Kitsilano neighbourhoods on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Armed man who robbed 2 convenience stores at large: EPS
Police are looking for the person who they say robbed two convenience stores this week.
-
Fatal crash leads to road closure in south Edmonton
A fatal crash closed a number of roads in south Edmonton late Friday afternoon.
-
Man on drugs stabs senior 'without provocation' near Whyte Avenue: EPS
One person has been charged after a senior was stabbed near Whyte Avenue last weekend.
Windsor
-
Warning: Graphic. 'I admit it was terrorism': Driver confesses to London police in moments after truck attack
The jury in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, watched his video-taped police statement Friday.
-
'I couldn’t keep track of how many rounds I heard: Windsor police officers testify in murder trial
A Windsor murder trial dating back to a shooting five years ago resumed in Superior Court Friday, with two Windsor police officers taking the stand.
-
Driver sought after two pedestrians struck in hit-and-run crash
Windsor police are asking for help identifying a driver after a hit-and-run collision on the city’s west side.
Regina
-
Sask. Child Advocate: Pronoun policy could run contrary to human rights laws, needs changes
The Saskatchewan Child Advocate says the provincial government's new policy regarding the use of different pronouns in schools could violate human rights.
-
'Some of them were pretty scared': Sask. union accuses hotel chain of intimidating locked-out workers
The union representing hotel workers on strike in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw said Heritage Inn Hotels has blocked its representatives from speaking to members who crossed the picket line.
-
Regina man charged with possessing child pornography
A 33-year-old Regina man has been charged with possessing child pornography, a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said.
Ottawa
-
SIU releases details about fatal shooting of OPP officer in Bourget, Ont. last spring
The Special Investigations Unit has released new details about the fatal shooting of Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller in Bourget, Ont. last spring, as it clears one of the surviving officers of any wrongdoing in the shooting.
-
'We thought maybe it was an earthquake': Car crashes into a home in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car crashing into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.
-
One person killed in crash on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 174 in the area of Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Child Advocate: Pronoun policy could run contrary to human rights laws, needs changes
The Saskatchewan Child Advocate says the provincial government's new policy regarding the use of different pronouns in schools could violate human rights.
-
'Some of them were pretty scared': Sask. union accuses hotel chain of intimidating locked-out workers
The union representing hotel workers on strike in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw said Heritage Inn Hotels has blocked its representatives from speaking to members who crossed the picket line.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
A specialized RCMP team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to a stabbing rampage and hunt for a mass killer in Saskatchewan because it was "in between contracts," internal emails show.