CAQ wants to create fund to improve health of province's bodies of water

Quebec Premier François Legault is promising that if his party is re-elected, he will create a $650 million fund for the health of the province's various bodies of water.

Part of the funding would come from "a fee for companies that use water," said Legault, adding that he wants to "send the signal" that water is important and we should not waste it.

The fund will be used to fight invasive plants, help farmers, expand riparian buffer strips and finance water research, he said.