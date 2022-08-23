CAQ wants to create fund to improve health of province's bodies of water

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis

As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.

Dr. Leigh Chapman, Canada’s Chief Nursing Officer, speaks as Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos listens, during a news conference in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon