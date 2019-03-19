

CTV Montreal





Premier Francois Legault says the CAQ government will try to work out a compromise on Hydro-Quebec overbilling.

It comes on the same day a new Leger poll suggests nearly all Quebecers agree the government should reimburse them for the $1.5-billion in overcharges.

The poll found 92 per cent of Quebecers say they want the money back.

When Legault was in opposition, he had called on the Liberal government to reimburse people for the overbilling, even starting a petition to demand it.

Now as premier, Legault said he never promised that the government would make those reimbursements.

Now, though, he is calling on Hydro-Quebec to make changes, while blaming the Liberals for how they handled the overbilling in 2014 and 2015.

"During those two years, the tariff increases were exceeding inflation and the profits of Hydro-Quebec exceeded the expectation, so people think they were robbed a bit by Hydro-Quebec. That's why I've asked the president of Hydro Quebec to do something next year - to do something to get more money in taxpayers portfolios," said Legault.

Legault said he's delivering on his promise to reduce the tax burden on Quebecers by cutting school taxes, daycare fees, and boosting family tax credits.



