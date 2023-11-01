CAQ loses four points, according to recent poll

MONTREAL
    François Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) is continuing to lose support in favour of the Parti Québécois (PQ), according to the latest Léger poll published Wednesday in Québecor media.

    The poll surveyed 1,026 Quebecers between Oct. 27 and 30.

    It suggests that the CAQ now has 30 per cent of the population's support - a drop of four points in one month - while the PQ is up four points to 26 per cent.

    Poll results showed Quebecers believe PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon would now make the best premier.

    "He inspires us all in his work, and he inspires Quebecers," said a smiling Pascal Bérubé, PQ MNA for Matane-Matapédia. "We're happy, it encourages us."

    Meantime, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) and Québec Solidaire (QS) are tied with 15 per cent of voting intentions. Éric Duhaime's Conservative Party, meanwhile, would get 12 per cent of voters' support.

    "I don't think we're reaching a plateau," said QS parliamentary leader Alexandre Leduc at a press briefing. "We're focused on the work in the field."

     

