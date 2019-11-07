QUEBEC -- The CAQ government is dismissing a Liberal MNA's proposal to hold a parliamentary commission on the services offered to people with autism, and in particular when they reach adulthood.

In September, Jennifer Maccarone, who serves as Liberal MNA for Westmount-Saint-Louis and the Liberal Party’s families critic, proposed the initiative to members of the Health and Social Services Commission.

She wanted parliamentarians to hear from different groups and find ways to expand services for people with autism.

"This morning the CAQ voted against the initiative that I had, asking to study the question of services offered to autistic people. The CAQ turned their backs on thousands of families with autistic children and broke this mother's heart," Maccarone wrote in a tweet.



Ce matin le #caq a voté contre le mandat d’initiative que j’ai demandé pour étudier la question des services offerts aux personnes autistes. La CAQ a tourné le dos aux milliers de familles avec des enfants autistes et ont brisé mon cœur de maman. #polqc #plq — Jennifer Maccarone Députée • MNA (@JMaccarone) November 7, 2019

Maccarone is the mother of two children who have autism, one of whom just turned 18. Maccarone expressed her concern about the challenges faced by young adults living on the autism spectrum as they transition out of school and integrate into the workplace, as well as move from pediatric to adult care.



Maccarone's son Sam aged out of many services available to youth on the autism spectrum. Maccarone said he’s lost his pediatrician and navigating school support has been difficult.

She said services for families with children who have autism change when children reach adulthood, even if their situation does not.

On Thursday morning, CAQ MNA Marilyne Picard told other MNAs that her government would not hold a parliamentary committee on the matter. CAQ members Ian Lafrenière (Vachon), Nancy Guillemette (Roberval), François Tremblay (Dubuc) and Suzanne Blais (Abitibi West) all voted against the Liberal proposal.



- With files from The Canadian Press