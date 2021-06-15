MONTREAL -- The divorce is consummated between the MNA for Iberville, Claire Samson, and the government of François Legault.

The MNA was excluded from the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) caucus on Tuesday night.

But far from being affected, she said she rejects this party and there is no question that she is associated with it.

Political plot twist: CAQ boots @clairesamsoncaq from its caucus for making a donation to the Conservative Party of Quebec, led by @E_Duhaime. Duhaime organized an anti-mask protest last August and has been accused of promoting conspiracy theories. #assnat #polqc @CTVMontreal — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) June 16, 2021

The Canadian Press contacted the MNA on Tuesday evening to get her reaction, after the publication of a press release from the president of the CAQ announcing that Samson was kicked out for having made a donation to the Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) led by Éric Duhaime.

However, Samson had not yet been informed of her expulsion.

In a telephone interview, she stated that her association with the CAQ was "over." She believes that she was always made to feel that she had "no place in this party" and this caucus.

Elected since 2014, she still intends to finish her mandate and will now sit as an independent member.

However, she does not rule out wearing the colours of the PCQ, a party with which she feels affinities. The PCQ does not have any MNAs in the National Assembly, so "it's not impossible," she admits.

But the MNA, who has had frequent health problems in recent years, does not plan to run in 2022.

Her health problems have nothing to do with the course of events, according to the elected representative who is still recovering, but says she is much better.

The spark that caused the break between her and the CAQ was a $100 donation she made to the PCQ recently, because she finds its leader inspiring.

She has no regrets, believing that she has the right to contribute to the party of her choice.

The CAQ felt that it could not accept that a member of government financially support a party that challenges health measures, as Duhaime has done on many occasions.

In 2018, Samson, who has a long track record in management positions in the communications field, was disappointed not to be part of the Legault cabinet.

She said the premier has done nothing since to give her hope that it would ever be otherwise.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 15, 2021.