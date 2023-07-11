Canadiens sign Alex Newhook to 4-year, $11.6 million contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Alex Newhook to a four-year, $11.6 million contract, general manager Kent Hughes announced in a news release Tuesday morning.

The 22-year-old centre scored 16 goals and 14 assists in 82 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season. He added one assist in seven playoff games.

In 159 games so far in his NHL career with Colorado, Newhook has 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists). The five-foot-10, 190-pound Newfoundland native won the Stanley Cup in 2022 with the Avalanche, collecting four assists in 12 playoff games.

The Canadiens agree to terms on a four-year contract (2023-24 to 2026-27) with forward Alex Newhook.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/XT5NRb0rvw — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 11, 2023

He was acquired from the Avalanche on June 27 in return for two draft picks and defenceman Gianni Fairbrother.

Newhook was a first-round pick, 16th overall, by the Avalanche in 2019.