Canadiens send Dadonov to Stars in exchange for winger Gurianov

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Denis Gurianov from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov, the team announced Sunday.

The Canadiens will retain 50 per cent of Dadonov's salary through the end of the season.

Gurianov, a first-round pick of the Stars in 2015, has two goals and seven assists in 43 games for Dallas this year.

On lui souhaite une bonne continuation à Dallas!



Best of luck in Dallas, Evgenii! pic.twitter.com/2GCzdxt6PE — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 26, 2023

The six-foot-three, 205-pound right-winger has produced 46 goals and 103 points across 257 career games in five-plus seasons for the Stars. Gurianov, 25, is set to be a restricted free agent this coming off-season.

Dadonov, 33, is in the final year of a three-year, US$15 million contract that he signed with Ottawa in 2020. He was traded to Montreal for defenceman Shea Weber by Vegas last June.

The right-winger has four goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season.