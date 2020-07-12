MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi will wait seven to 10 days before deciding if he will join his teammates at training camp.

Domi, who has Type 1 diabetes and celiac disease, and the team have agreed on the waiting period before making a call on whether he'll return in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Training camp for all 24 teams in the NHL's return starts Monday.

Domi had 17 goals and 27 assists in 71 games this season.

The season is scheduled to restart with a best-of-five qualifying round beginning Aug. 1 in Toronto and Edmonton. The Canadiens will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Toronto.

