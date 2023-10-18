Montreal

    • Canadiens' Kirby Dach to miss rest of season because of right knee injury

    Montreal Canadiens player Kirby Dach speaks to reporters during an end of season media availability in Brossard, Que., Friday, April 14, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) Montreal Canadiens player Kirby Dach speaks to reporters during an end of season media availability in Brossard, Que., Friday, April 14, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

    Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach will miss the rest of the season because of a right knee injury that will require surgery, the team said Tuesday.

    Dach's ACL and MCL were both torn when he was checked into the Chicago bench by Blackhawks defenceman Jarred Tinordi during the first period of Montreal's home opener Saturday night.

    Dach had two assists in two games this season, slotting in as Montreal's second-line centre behind Nick Suzuki.

    He had 14 goals and 24 assists in 58 games last season, his first with the Canadiens after a trade with Chicago.

    The 22-year-old forward missed 24 games late last season because of a lower-body injury, followed by an upper-body injury.

    In the 2020-21 season, he was limited to 18 games because of a wrist injury while playing with the Blackhawks.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 17, 2023.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in

    If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News