Canadiens hire Christopher Boucher as Montreal enters advanced stats world

The Montreal Canadiens officially entered the world of advanced statistics Friday.

In a news release, general manager Kent Hughes announced the appointment of Montrealer Christopher Boucher as director of advanced statistical analysis.

Boucher becomes the first person to hold this position in Habs history.

He spent the last two seasons with the San Jose Sharks organization as a professional scout.

The Canadiens have hired Christopher Boucher as director of hockey analytics.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/SBmm1FNPJg — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 13, 2022

Boucher previously worked for the sports analytics and artificial intelligence firm Sportlogiq.

At the Montreal-based firm, Boucher was director of hockey services and analysis.