    • Canadiens' Guhle receives one-game suspension from NHL for slashing

    Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle received a one-game suspension from the NHL on Friday for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle received a one-game suspension from the NHL on Friday for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu
    Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle received a one-game suspension from the NHL on Friday for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

    The incident occurred at 19:55 of the second period in a 4-1 Montreal win on Thursday.

    Konecny was tied up with Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky after hitting him in front of the Flyers bench shortly before.

    When Konecny was later passing by Montreal's bench, Guhle hit Konecny in the stomach with his stick while on the bench.

    Guhle was not penalized for the play during the contest. He will miss the Canadiens' game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

    The 22-year-old has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 68 games this season for Montreal.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2024.

