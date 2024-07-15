Outpouring of support for Canada Post worker who faced homophobic harassment

There has been an outpouring of support for a Canada Post worker who says he was the victim of homophobic harassment in the workplace.

The letter carrier, who does not want to be identified and is going by the name "Fred," says he has been bullied at work for over a year.

"It's not normal," he said of the harassment.

After sharing his story, signs with "Nous sommes Fred," or "We are Fred," have been on display at several Canada Post facilities across the province.

Fred first spoke with CTV News after he discovered one of his co-workers had written his name inside a drawing of a penis in the office bathroom.

He says his desk and delivery truck were also defaced with the word "p-d," a derogatory term for gay men in French.

The final straw, he says, was when a letter containing similar slurs was sent to his home address.

"After seven months, I said to myself, 'that's enough stress,'" he said.

Fred says he filed five official complaints with the head of operations at the post office on Bridge Street, as well as with the Human Rights Commission and Montreal police (SPVM).

"We have a zero-tolerance policy toward inappropriate behaviour and discrimination of any kind in the workplace," Canada Post said in a statement to CTV News. "When an incident occurs, or allegations are brought forward, we take them seriously and act on each one."

Fred tells CTV News that the harassment has since stopped, and he was told that the Quebec Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity is investigating.